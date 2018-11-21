YPN Reno honors 20 winners in 2018 Twenty Under 40 Awards

RENO, Nev. — On Friday, Nov. 16, the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network announced the 20 winners in the group’s annual Twenty Under 40 Awards.

The winners, as well as the 20 other finalists, were honored at an awards celebration at the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel; the event also served as a fundraiser for regional nonprofits.

The 20 finalists are below:

Chandler Allen, Fallon Tribal Development Corporation, Economic Development Director

CJ Avilla, MyVR, Senior Web Developer

Hasaan Azam, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, Manager of Air Service and Cargo Business Development

Michael Brazier, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, CEO

Annie Flanzraich, Flanz Writes, Founder

Scott Forrester, Forrester Custom Prosthetics, Prosthetist / Owner

Joel Grace, Reno Land Inc, Vice President

Brian Jensen, Jensen & Co. Salon, Owner/Hairstylist

Russell Lehmann, Self Employed, Speaker, Author, Poet, Advocate

Amanda Levens, University of Nevada, Head Women's Basketball Coach

David Lewandowski, Fennemore Craig, Lawyer

Andi Morency, The Honors Academy of Literature, Executive Director/ Principal

John Nichols, Movement Mortgage, Market Leader

Meghan Ochs, Skiing is Believing and Meghan's Musings LLC, Owner

Jennifer Robinson, Awaken Inc, Youth Intervention Director

Kurt Stitser, Realm Constructors, President

Rachel Tatro, Northern Nevada Hopes, Director, Development and Marketing

Ashley Turney, City of Reno, City Clerk

Cameron Zink, Self Employed, Professional Freeride Mountain Bike Rider

Bayo Curry-Winchell, Saint Mary’s Medical Group – Urgent Care, Physician & Medical Director

The Twenty Under 40 Awards, which began in 2007, recognizes exceptional leaders under the age of 40. Each year a group of 20 talented, accomplished and involved young leaders are chosen from the nominations received. The nomination period occurred from July 19 to Aug. 31.

The 103 nominees were announced on Sept. 7. From there, the 40 finalists were unveiled on Sept. 24.

The 2018 Twenty Under 40 Awards program was coordinated by the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network with the official sponsor, United Federal Credit Union, and media partner, Northern Nevada Business View.