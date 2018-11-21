YPN Reno honors 20 winners in 2018 Twenty Under 40 Awards
November 21, 2018
RENO, Nev. — On Friday, Nov. 16, the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network announced the 20 winners in the group’s annual Twenty Under 40 Awards.
The winners, as well as the 20 other finalists, were honored at an awards celebration at the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel; the event also served as a fundraiser for regional nonprofits.
The 20 finalists are below:
Chandler Allen, Fallon Tribal Development Corporation, Economic Development Director
CJ Avilla, MyVR, Senior Web Developer
Hasaan Azam, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, Manager of Air Service and Cargo Business Development
Michael Brazier, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, CEO
Annie Flanzraich, Flanz Writes, Founder
Scott Forrester, Forrester Custom Prosthetics, Prosthetist / Owner
Joel Grace, Reno Land Inc, Vice President
Brian Jensen, Jensen & Co. Salon, Owner/Hairstylist
Russell Lehmann, Self Employed, Speaker, Author, Poet, Advocate
Amanda Levens, University of Nevada, Head Women's Basketball Coach
David Lewandowski, Fennemore Craig, Lawyer
Andi Morency, The Honors Academy of Literature, Executive Director/ Principal
John Nichols, Movement Mortgage, Market Leader
Meghan Ochs, Skiing is Believing and Meghan's Musings LLC, Owner
Jennifer Robinson, Awaken Inc, Youth Intervention Director
Kurt Stitser, Realm Constructors, President
Rachel Tatro, Northern Nevada Hopes, Director, Development and Marketing
Ashley Turney, City of Reno, City Clerk
Cameron Zink, Self Employed, Professional Freeride Mountain Bike Rider
Bayo Curry-Winchell, Saint Mary’s Medical Group – Urgent Care, Physician & Medical Director
The Twenty Under 40 Awards, which began in 2007, recognizes exceptional leaders under the age of 40. Each year a group of 20 talented, accomplished and involved young leaders are chosen from the nominations received. The nomination period occurred from July 19 to Aug. 31.
The 103 nominees were announced on Sept. 7. From there, the 40 finalists were unveiled on Sept. 24.
The 2018 Twenty Under 40 Awards program was coordinated by the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network with the official sponsor, United Federal Credit Union, and media partner, Northern Nevada Business View.