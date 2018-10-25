Zeppelin, a 21-and-up restaurant/bar, to open at The LOOP in Reno

RENO, Nev. — “The LOOP,” a 20-acre planned complex located near South Meadows, is planning a grand opening in November, anchored by Zeppelin, described as a 21-and-up restaurant and bar/entertainment space.

An exact date was not disclosed, according to a news release from The Glenn Group, which announced that Executive Chef Jakon Tolhurst and Executive Sous Chef Craig Domer will run the kitchen at Zeppelin.

According to release, after Zeppelin debuts, The LOOP plans to open “Rounders,” an all-ages dining, entertainment and activity center in phases in Winter 2018-19, followed by the “Sportsdome XL” in 2019.

It’s all part of the $30 million, privately funded development at the corner of South Meadows Parkway and Double Diamond Parkway.

Anthony (AJ) June, CEO and Developer of The LOOP, unveiled plans in October 2017 after seven years of planning.

Zeppelin’s décor will feature a “sophisticated and chic atmosphere,” the concept of which is inspired from the 1904 World's Fair and Count Ferdinand Von Zeppelin.

"It's the world-changing, inventive spirit of the 1904 World's Fair and Count Zeppelin that served as our inspiration,” June said in a statement. “Zeppelin is about bringing people together with great food and drink in an extraordinary atmosphere, but it's also the culmination of a long-held dream — of a social gathering place unlike any other.”

Contractors, sub-contractors and partners in the LOOP include: Al Salzano, Alpine Roofing, Battleborn Painting, BCM Services, Brian Murphy Construction, D&D Plumbing, J IV Electrical, K-2 Engineering, Lambertson Inc., MC Masonry, McElhaney Structural Engineers, Morgan Construction, Ray Heating, Scott Fire, Sparhawk Metals, Studio HBA, Valley Concrete, and WPI.

Visit theloopreno.com to learn more.